Dharamshala, Jan 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will set up a committee to study the feasibility of zero budget natural farming, Governor Acharya Devvrat said today.

"Recommendation of the committee will be followed so that Himachal becomes natural farming state in the country within next four years," he said while while presiding over a meeting at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University in Palampur.

Role of the agriculture university will be crucial in this field to carry forward the critical reform in the sector.

The governor appreciated the efforts of scientists of the university in the field of natural farming and urged that they should take lead to make Himachal natural farming state after Sikkim.

He said that the past practice of chemical farming and organic farming was not fit in present context.

"As far as chemical farming is concerned, the products produced are harmful and poisonous and is also costly.

Similarly, cost of production in organic farming is high and it absorbs more essential nutrients from soil therefore, zero budget natural farming is the best alternative for farming," Devvrat said. PTI CORR BAL .

