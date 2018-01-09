Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Two persons, including a police sub-inspector, were nabbed today for allegedly taking bribe from an accused for exempting him from appearing at a police station.

The complainant is an accused and has a case registered against him at Shivaji Park police station, police said.

Sagar Shinde, the sub-inspector posted at Shivaji Park police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 for exempting the accused from appearing at the police station, they said.

The amount was settled at Rs 5,000 after negotiation, an official said.

After verification, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught one Ajit Chavan while he was accepting the amount on the behalf of Shinde, the official said.

The bribe amount has been recovered, the official said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI AVI NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.