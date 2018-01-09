Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A middle-aged constable in district was suspended today pending a departmental inquiry after it was revealed that he had married seven women over the last 28 years till 2014.

The action was taken against the constable, currently attached to Manpada police station in Kalyan division, on a complaint lodged by a woman claiming to be one of his wives, a senior officer said today.

The name of the constable is withheld since the inquiry is being conducted against him, he said.

The officer said the matter came to light after the woman, who claimed to be the wife of the constable and currently working as a nurse in Ambernath, approached higher officials against her husband.

During the inquiry, police found that the constable first married in 1986 and subsequently in 1992, 1993, 1995, 1998, 2007 and in 2014, the officer said.

He said the woman who approached the police claimed that the policeman married her in 1992 and has cheated her by marrying other women.

Police found that two out of seven 'wives' of the constable had died over a period of time.

According to the officer, the women the constable married to hailed from in and around Thane.

Police are now trying to find out the reason behind the constable 'marrying' multiple times and how he managed to keep the marriages secret. PTI CORR NSK .

