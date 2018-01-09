New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell another 1.05 per cent to Rs 1,741 per quintal in futures trade today as operators liquidated positions, taking weak cues from the physical market.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX), cottonseed oil cake for delivery in current month contracts dipped Rs 18.50, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 1,741 per quintal, with an open interest of 29,290 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for February slipped Rs 12, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 1,763 per quintal clocking an open interest of 83,140 lots.

Marketmen attributed the unabated fall in prices to weakness in spot markets following non-stop supplies from producing belts amid withdrawal of buying support by animal feed makers.PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.