Lagos, Jan 9 (AFP) Eighty people have been killed in Nigeria's central state of Benue since December 31 following clashes between cattle herders and farmers, said an emergency official today.

"80 is the number we can say for now, the attacks have not stopped," Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) executive secretary Emmanuel Shior told AFP.(AFP) AMS .

