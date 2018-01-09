AAP govt New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken today distributed blankets to homeless people near the Old Delhi Railway Station and accused the AAP government of failing to provide protection to them from cold.

Citing reports in a section of the media on death of 44 homeless people due to cold in January so far, he accused the AAP of not building a single night shelter since it came to power in Delhi.

Maken claimed that last year, nearly 164 people died in Delhi due to cold.

The Delhi Congress chief said he will distribute around 2.8 lakh blankets -- 1,000 in each block -- to the homeless in the coming days.

Maken alleged that after the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power, the number of night shelters in the national capital have remained the same, which means the AAP dispensation did not build any new night shelter. PTI PLB NSD .

