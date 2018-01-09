New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Metro operations on the Yellow line from Vishwavidyalaya to Samaypur Badli was hit due to technical glitch near Jahangirpuri for around an hour, causing inconvenience to commuters.

However, train services from Vishwavidyalaya to HUDA City Centre were running normal on both the lines during this period, a Delhi Metro official said.

"The Over Head Electrification (OHE) issue was rectified at 8.37 PM and services were restored on the affected section of line-2," he said. PTI PLB SBR KJ .

