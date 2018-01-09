New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhiites today shivered as mercury fell to the season's lowest of 4.2 degrees Celsius, while foggy conditions affected the visibility in the morning, disrupting movement of trains.

However, the maximum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius during the day, two notches above the normal, a Meteorological Department official said.

The humidity oscillated between 100 and 42 per cent.

The fog affected the movement of trains with 45 north- bound trains getting delayed, while eight were rescheduled and 22 others were cancelled.

The visibility was recorded at 1,000 meters at 5.30 AM which dropped to 400 meters at 8.30 AM. It improved to 700 meters at 11.30 AM and further to 22,000 at 2.30 PM.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for tomorrow with mist and shallow fog in the morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 21 and 5 degrees, respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 5.7 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB KJ .

