eloped with Bhopal, Jan 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old differently-abled girl was burnt to death here allegedly by the father and maternal uncle of a girl her brother had eloped with about a week ago, the police said today.

Both the accused were arrested, a police official said.

The girl was set on fire on Sunday night when she was alone at home. She succumbed to her burns while undergoing treatment yesterday, Nishatpura police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said.

"In her dying statement, the girl named two persons -- Radha Mohan Agnihotri and Amit Tiwari -- who, she said, had set her afire after pouring petrol on her. Both the accused have been arrested," he said, adding that Tiwari was Agnihotri's brother-in-law.

The deceased, who lived with her family, and the two accused were neighbours, Raghuvanshi said.

On January 2, Agnihotri had filed a police complaint, alleging that the victim's 21-year-old brother had abducted his 17-year-old daughter the previous day.

The police had lodged a case of abduction against the 21 -year-old man on the complaint of Agnihotri and launched a probe.

Agnihotri and Tiwari were putting pressure on the victim to reveal her brother's whereabouts, Raghuvanshi said, adding that when the girl expressed her ignorance about it, the accused allegedly set her ablaze. PTI ADU MAS RSY RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.