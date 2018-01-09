Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) An Election Commission team today held discussions with top Karnataka government officials on the preparedness for holding the assembly elections in the state, due early this year.

The seven-member team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha met Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha and other senior state officials here, official sources said.

On a three-day visit, the team would continue the discussions with officials tomorrow. On January 11, the EC officials will meet political parties.

The term of the present assembly would end in May this year.

Congress came back to power on May 13, 2013 winning the assembly polls. PTI BDN VS .

