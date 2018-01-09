New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Paying tribute to legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Achchan Maharaj, two-day festival of music and dance is being organised here.

Organised by Kalahetu in association with Ministry of Culture, Sabrang 2018 will be held on January 9-10 at Kamani auditorium here.

Hailing from the Lucknow Gharana, Achchan Maharaj was known for his dexterous footwork, effortless emotive capabilities during performances.

He was the father of Kathak doyen Pandit Birju Maharaj.

The festival also seeks to homage to the gurus who have contributed in the upliftment of Indian Culture and its heritage "Our main objective is to liven up Indian Cultural heritage through art and culture," organisers said.

'Sabrang 2018' will be inaugurated by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, along with the guest of honour Pandit Birju Maharaj.

The inaugural night will see performances by acclaimed artists including Adnan Khan (Sitar), Fareed Hassan (Vocal) and Mehboob Hussain (Vocal), as well as ghazal maestros Ustad Ahmed and Mohd Hussaid.

The second day of the event will be dedicated to Kathak, where Mukesh Gangani and Durgesh Gangani, Vishal Krishna and Deepak Maharaj, will bring alive the classical Indian dance form. PTI TRS TRS .

