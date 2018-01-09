Vadodara, Jan 9 (PTI) Fire broke out at a chemical factory near Manjusar industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara today, a civic official said.

Deepa Gunjal, Chief Fire Brigade Officer the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, said the fire was doused after three and a half hours.

While the damage caused by the fire was yet to be assessed, nobody was injured, the official said.

Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, Gunjal said. PTI COR KRK .

