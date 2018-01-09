Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a private hospital in the city's Ekbalpore area this evening but none was injured, Kolkata Police said.

The fire broke out in the ophthalmology department of the hospital at around 6.15 p m and the handful of patients present rushed out to safety, the police said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused, the police said adding investigation into the incident is on. PTI SCH KK KK .

