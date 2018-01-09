Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Ekta Kapoor has signed on Alankrita Shrivastava for another women-centric project after the producer-director duo tasted success with "Lipstick Under My Burkha".

The movie, which will delve into the lives of two women, is currently in the scripting stage with casting underway.

"Alankrita's style of filmmaking is bold, entertaining and asks all the right questions to our society. I'm only too glad we're reuniting to tell some more path-breaking and hugely entertaining stories together. The Lipstick rebellion thus continues!" Ekta said in a statement.

Alankrita also confirmed the news and said she is happy to have found a brave presenter in the producer.

"I'm really excited about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji for my next film. I think it needs courage and a certain risk-taking ability to back films like the ones I want to make.

The future is female, and I think more women collaborating is the change that we need to see. Not just in India, but the world over," the director said.

The details of the film remain unknown at this juncture.

Featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, the CBFC initially refused certification to "Lipstick..." saying the movie was "lady- oriented" and had "sexual scenes, abusive words".

Later, the FCAT directed the censor board to grant an 'A' certificate to the Prakash Jha-produced movie. It released last July. PTI RDS RDS .

