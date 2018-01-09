bypoll Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today attacked the PDP-BJP government over law and order in the state and also said it "surrendered" before the Hurriyat Conference and "anti-democratic" forces as it failed to conduct Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll.

He said it was the "first time any government has bowed before the separatist forces by not being able to hold bypolls to the Anantnag constituency".

"How you claim that the situation is improving when you are unable to conduct an election," he said.

"You are directly admitting that the situation has deteriorated to such a level that you are unable to fulfill your constitutional responsibility." The bypolls to the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat were scheduled in April last year but were not held in view of the large- scale violence during by-election in Srinagar that left nine people dead and witnessed a record low turnout.

"Inspite of intelligence and other reports favouring the elections, you failed to conduct the polls. This is the first time that we have to bow before the Hurriyat Conference and other forces that have always been against the democratic exercise," he said.

During his half-an-hour speech in the state Assembly here, Abdullah questioned the government on several fronts including militancy, poll promises and law and order.

Referring to the panchayat elections scheduled to begin next month, he said it was the government's "compulsion" to hold these polls. "We know that nobody among you is willing to hold panchayat elections." He said the number of militants killed in the state has gone up because more youths are joining militancy.

On an Aligarh Muslim University scholar from Kashmir joining the Hizbul ranks, he said, "Fidayeen (suicide attackers) used to come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and other places but today Kashmiri fidayeen are getting killed." "In 2016, the situation had worsened. Compare 2017 with 2012-14 when the situation was relatively peaceful and then it would come to the fore where we have reached," he said.

Pointing to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar said, "You talked about my role in creating Burhan Wani when I was the chief minister. Just think how many Wanis have you created under your rule." He said BJP members are "compelled" to keep silence because they are "equally responsible in this crime". He accused the PDP-BJP government of failing to deliver on its promises.

"You are saying that situation did not allow you, but it is you who has created such an atmosphere. If the situation has deteriorated today, it is your responsibility," he said.

He said the government has completed three years and it should not blame others for its failures.

The former chief minister was speaking on the motion of thanks to Governor N N Vohra's joint address on the beginning of the budget session on January 2. He opined there was nothing in the governor's speech.

"He talks of certain things which you got in inheritance.

Just show me one new project which was started by your government," he asked.

Government spokesman and PWD Minister Naeem Akhtar countered Abdullah, saying, "The present situation is a result of the derailment of the peace process initiated by the then Mufti Sayeed Government and GoI (government of India) in 2002 led by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji." Omar is himself responsible for such a situation, he said. "We have again started a structured peace and dialogue process in the state and we hope peace and normalcy will be restored by addressing all issues and problems." PTI TAS AB TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.