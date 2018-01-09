New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Gur (jaggery) prices settled unchanged in the national capital today in the absence of any worthwhile buying or selling.

On the other hand, Muzaffarnagar gur markets showed a fall in prices of up to Rs 100 per quintal on persistent supplies amid tepid demand.

Marketmen said withdrawal of support and adequate position of ready stocks, largely led to a fall in gur prices at Muzaffarnagar.

In Muzaffarnagar, gur Khurpa prices settled lower by Rs 100 to finish at Rs 2,500-2,600 per quintal.

Prices of gur Chakku also moved down by Rs 50 to conclude the day at Rs 2,500-2,700 per quintal.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,500-2,700, khurpa Rs 2,500-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,700- 2,800.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750. PTI SDG SUN KPS SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.