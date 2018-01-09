Kochi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court today directed South Indian film actress Amala Paul to appear before the crime branch wing of state police in a case of alleged tax evasion by registering her luxury vehicle in Puducherry.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan gave the direction while considering the anticipatory bail plea filed by the actress.

The court directed Paul to appear before the probe team on January 15.

According to police, Paul used fake documents to register her car in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

They said the actor, a resident of Kerala, had availed of vehicle loans from Kerala and got her vehicle registered in Puducherry.

She allegedly forged documents to show she was a resident of the union territory and registered the vehicle there to evade a motor tax of her luxury vehicle. PTI COR TGB APR ZMN .

