New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today granted bail to a businessman in a case of alleged irregularities in conversion of about Rs 35 crore worth of demonetised currency, due to the delay by Delhi Police to file a charge sheet.

The court, however, rejected accused Yogesh Mittal's plea that his detention in the judicial custody was illegal as no cognisance has yet been taken of the offence regarding him.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta set aside the order of a trial court denying statutory bail to the accused for failure of the investigating agency to file its charge sheet within 90 days of arresting a person.

Mittal, however, will remain in jail as his bail plea in a money laundering case is still pending before another bench of the high court.

The court granted him the relief on furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh and a surety of the like amount and imposed several restrictions on him.

It also made it clear that this order will not influence the decision in the pending bail application of Mittal in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The bail plea is pending before a single judge of the high court in pursuance to the Supreme Court's order.

According to advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi Police Crime Branch, the supplementary charge sheet against Mittal was filed in the court within 90 days but as the case, which was transferred to another court, had not yet been assigned to the special judge (PMLA), it was not possible to file the charge sheet in that court.

As the case was yet to reach the concerned court and the period of 90 days was about to end, the Delhi Police filed the supplementary charge sheet before the court which was previously hearing the matter.

The high court, however, noted that on June 24, 2017, the competent court of special judge (PC Act) had taken cognisance of the offences and said "every time a supplementary charge sheet was filed thereafter, there was no need for the court to again take cognisance of the same offences qua the additional accused." It said the problem of the file not reaching the special judge (PMLA) has to do with the internal administrative arrangements in the judiciary.

The bench said while the probe agency "cannot be blamed for failing to file the charge sheet before the proper court, since the file had not reached such court, equally the accused cannot also be deprived of the right to statutory bail as a result thereof".

It was only when the special judge (PMLA) received the supplementary charge sheet, it could be said that the probe regarding Mittal was complete, the bench said, adding that it did not happen till October 17, 2017, by when the 90-day period had elapsed.

Mittal, who was already in custody in the alleged money laundering case, was arrested by the police in the cheating case on July 18 last year and the stipulated period of 90 days for filing charge sheet expired on October 16, 2017.

He moved the trial court on October 16 seeking statutory bail, which was denied on the ground that since the charge sheet had already been filed in a proper court on October 14, 2017 prior to the expiry of 90 days, the accused was not entitled to the relief.

Regarding the accused's plea that his detention was illegal, the court said he was aware of his inclusion in the supplementary charge sheet which is why he had applied for statutory bail under the CrPC.

"He has been in custody in this case from July 18, 2017 onwards and therefore, was aware of developments at every stage. Therefore, the question of his being in continued detention without cognisance being taken of the offence qua him does not arise. This submission of Mittal is accordingly negated," the bench said.

Granting him bail, the court said the "failure by the investigating agency to file a supplementary charge sheet qua Mittal before the court having jurisdiction i.e. the court of the special judge, PMLA, before the expiry of 90 days i.e. on or before October 16, 2017, would entitle him to the relief of the statutory bail/default bail under the CrPC." Besides Mittal, the other accused in the case are Ashish Kumar, the then manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank, lawyer Rohit Tandon, entry operator Raj Kumar Goel, R C Sharma, Dinesh Bhola and Kamal Jain. PTI SKV HMP PPS ARC .

