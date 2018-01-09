Nainital, Jan 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court today upheld its single bench order directing yoga guru Ramdev's Divya Yog Pharmacy to clear the salaries of its 93 employees for 13 years.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice K M Joseph and Justice U C Dhyani upheld the earlier order of Justice Rajiv Sharma in favour of the employees saying they should be paid their salary for 13 years since 2005 by the firm.

Collectively the salary of the employees for the period amounts to over Rs 14.50 crore.

The Divya Yog Pharmacy came under the scanner of the high court when the employees approached following a dispute with the firm over their salaries arising in 2015. PTI COR ALM ZMN .

