Madurai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court today reserved its order on a plea seeking cancellation of voter identity cards of those who take cash for votes besides life sentence for candidates who distribute money in elections.

After hearing arguments on a PIL filed by one K K Ramesh, a division bench of the court's Madurai bench comprising justices Sathayanarayanan and Hemalatha reserved its order.

The petitioner also pleaded that names of who take money for votes should be removed from the voters' list.

He alleged that the practice of giving cash for votes was increasing and spreading year after year.

The Election Commission could not take any action to prevent the same, he claimed.

Though complaints were given by the public against those who paid money, no action was taken, the petitioner alleged.

He submitted that R K Nagar bypoll was cancelled earlier following complaints of money distribution and it was subsequently held on December 21 last year. PTI COR BN RT .

