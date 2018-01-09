Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) A Hyderabad Central University (HCU) student was killed and two of her friends were injured after their car hit a road divider on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here in the early hours today, police said.

The deceased is identified as Ananya Goel (21), a first year student of MA (Political Science), and the injured as Nikhita and Jetin Pawar.

Goel hailed from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Nikhita and Pawar from Nepal and Rajasthan, respectively.

While Pawar, presently working in Hyderabad, was at the wheel, Nikhita was seated next to him and Goel on the back seat.

The trio went for a long drive after celebrating the birthday of Pawar, according to police.

The accident, which occurred at Burjuguda Tanda area on the ORR, was noticed by night patrolling vehicles and the victims were shifted to a hospital. The doctors declared Goel brought dead, police said.

Her body was shifted to Osmania government hospital here.

Nikhita and Pawar escaped with minor injuries as they were wearing seat belts, police added. PTI SJR RS NSK BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.