New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkaar' rally spearheaded by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

The Vadgam MLA is expected to hold the rally at 12 noon today at Parliament Street even as the Delhi Police maintained that no permission had been granted for the same.

A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.

The Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said.

Unhindered, the organisers are making all arrangements for the rally.

Yesterday, the city police had said that no permission was given to organise the protest in the city, citing orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Swaraj India leader Prashant Bhushan, however, said in a tweet, "Please don't mislead people @DCPNewDelhi. NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not Parliament St. SC has always held right to peaceful protest meetings is a fundamental right. Any attempt by police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic & violation of fundamental rights".

PTI CPB/SLB SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.