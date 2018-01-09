Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) The following are PTI's top Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm.

STORIES ON THE WIRE CAL3 BH-LALU-JAIL Row erupts over reports about presence of Lalu aides in jail to "serve" him Patna/Ranchi: A row has erupted following media reports that two "personal aides" of Lalu Prasad were sent to a Ranchi prison to "serve" him, hours before the RJD supremo was lodged there after being convicted in a fodder scam case, drawing criticism from rival JD(U).

CAL4 WB-MAMATA-NRC Why one cr people left out of NRC first draft, asks Mamata Alipurduar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today demanded to know why the names of over one crore people did not figure in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and urged the people here to give them shelter if they were forced to leave the north-eastern state.

CAL6 AVI-SINHA-AIR DECCAN Commence Jamshedpur-Kolkata flight by Feb 15, Air Deccan told Jamshedpur: Union minister Jayant Sinha today gave an ultimatum to Air Deccan to start operations under the 'Udaan' scheme on Jamshedpur-Kolkata route by February 15, saying a new bidder would be selected if the low-cost airline fails to meet the deadline.

CES6 MZ-REFUGEES-MYANMAR Myanmarese refugees of Mizoram unwilling to return Aizawl: Around 1,440 Myanmarese nationals who took shelter in Mizoram following a clash between militants and the Army there in November last year, have refused to return, officials said today.

CES10 WB-HOSPITAL FIRE Fire in city hospital, none injured Kolkata: A minor fire broke out at a private hospital in the city's Ekbalpore area this evening but none was injured, Kolkata Police said.

CES12 OD-BIJU DAKOTA Biju Patnaik's aircraft to be brought to Odisha, made a museum Bhubaneswar: The iconinc Dakota DC-3 used by former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Muhammad Hatta and Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir from their enemies in 1947 would be brought to Odisha and converted into a museum.

CES13 DEF-SPEAR CORPS Lt Gen takes over charge of Spear Corps Kohima: Lieutenant General Gopal R today took over the reins of the Spear Corps, one of the largest and operationally most active corps of the Army.

CES14 BH-WOMAN Dalit woman raped and killed Hajipur (Bihar): A 34-year-old dalit woman was killed after she was allegedly raped at Dighi Purvi village under Sadar police station of Bihar's Vaishali district today.

CES15 OD-FOREIGN VISIT Odisha govt regulates foreign visits by officers Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has regulated foreign trips of its senior officers and restricted it to maximum three times in one financial year, official sources said. PTI NN .

