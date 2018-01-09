By Gurdip Singh Singapore, Jan 9 (PTI) An Indian-Australian start-up which specialises in AI-based remote patient monitoring solutions is working on plans to raise USD 3 million for its product development and global market expansion, including in India.

"We need USD 3 million for the commercial expansion and put out more Artificial Intelligence (AI) features in our products," said Citta.ai's Australian origin co-founder chief executive officer Callum Bir.

"We would like to empower millions of people with their own AI-based cardiologist on their hands available all the time," added Deep Singhania, the Singapore-based Adviser to Citta.ai.

The start-up, which was rated amongst top three in the Healthcare segment during the 'InSpreneur 2018' held in Singapore on January 5-6 2018, has planned a three-year global expansion.

It has initiated expansion in India, Australia, Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.

"Our next expansion will cover North Asian, Latin American and Canadian markets, followed by North American and European Union," said the start-up's NRI co-founder and chief operating officer Baskar Parthasarthy.

A Citta.ai management team pitched its business plan and presented solutions to a panel of 10 investors and judges under Healthcare category at the inaugural India-Singapore Entrepreneur or InSpreneur.

InSpreneur was part of the Asean India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2018 held in Singapore. PTI GS AMS AKJ AMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.