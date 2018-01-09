New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A delegation of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura has met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the socio-economic issues faced by the tribal population in the northeastern state, an official said today.

During the 15-minute meeting, the delegation apprised the home minister about the issues concerning the tribals in Tripura and the socio-economic problems faced by them.

Singh asked the ministry officials to engage with the delegation representatives and address their issues, the official said. PTI ACB ABH .

