Indigenous People's Front of Tripura delegation meets Rajnath
By PTI | Published: 09th January 2018 05:53 PM |
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 06:03 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A delegation of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura has met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the socio-economic issues faced by the tribal population in the northeastern state, an official said today.
During the 15-minute meeting, the delegation apprised the home minister about the issues concerning the tribals in Tripura and the socio-economic problems faced by them.
Singh asked the ministry officials to engage with the delegation representatives and address their issues, the official said. PTI ACB ABH .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.