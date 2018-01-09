Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh remained under the spell of intense cold, with Narnaul recording the lowest minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures hovered between five degrees below normal to one notch below normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, the MeT office said here.

While Adampur in Punjab settled at a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum at Ambala was 2.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Among other places, Bathinda braved a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal followed by Hisar at 2.5 degrees Celsius and Karnal 2.6 degrees Celsius four notches below normal. Amritsar in Punjab shivered at 1.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below normal.

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Rohtak 3.7 degrees Celsius, Patiala 4.1 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.8 degrees Celsius.

There was no fog in the morning in the entire region which enjoyed a bright sun, the MeT said and predicted dry weather in the region during the next two days. PTI VSD NSD .

