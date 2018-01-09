Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government has sought the Centre's clearance for a Rs 1850.57 crore transmission upgradation plan that seeks to cater to the projected load of 3,000 MVA, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said today.

Replying to a question of Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah in State Assembly during question hour, Singh said the transmission plan has been sent to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for approval.

Of the Rs 1,850.57 crore, Rs 414 crore has been earmarked under PMDP and covers upgradation of power infrastructure in Srinagar district, its adjoining areas and industrial estates of Lasipura.

This includes construction of three grid sub-stations in Srinagar and another at Lasipura.

The department has completed augmentation of Kulgam grid station, he said.

An additional source of power of 630 MVA will become available with commissioning of 400 KV Jallandhar-Samba-Kunzar transmission line, and 630 MVA grid station by Sterlite Company at Kunzar by January-end.

In Jammu, new grids are proposed instead of old and existing ones thereby directly stepping down the voltage.

In order to avoid overloading problems of the power infrastructure so as to improve power supply, system upgradation and strengthening have been sanctioned under various central schemes amounting to Rs 2,408.73 crore.

Once the envisaged works under these schemes are completed, power supply shall considerably improve both in urban and rural areas. PTI AB DK ANU .

