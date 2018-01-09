Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Actor Juno Temple has said that she wants to act in sci-fi movies.

The 28-year-old star recently filmed an episode of TV series "Electric Dreams", where each installment is a distinct Philip K Dick short story.

"It's sci-fi which I've never done before which was a real challenge and exciting," Temple told BANG Showbiz.

"I have definitely never said a lot of the words I had to so it was difficult trying to figure out how to make that sound normal in my mouth and it was a challenge, but then this is an amazing job and you do your research and learn a lot about things," she added.

Temple said after doing sci-fi on television, she would like to pursue the "challenge" even in the movies.

"Sure, definitely. It was an amazing challenge.

"I hope the episode turned out well but it was a really cool challenge and you start thinking about AI (artificial intelligence) and what they are and how human are they and I really loved it," she said. PTI RB RDS RDS .

