Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 9 (PTI) Suspected Maoists have dragged a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader out of his house in Hazaribag district and shot him dead, the police said today.

The 65-year-old JVM leader Yugal Rana was killed as he had helped the police in arresting two Maoists, said notes left by the red rebels at the spot.

Rana, a resident of Gondalpura in Barkagaon police station, was the president of JVM's Gondalpura panchayat committee.

Four armed suspected Maoists forcefully took him out of his house yesterday night saying his presence was needed in a panchayat committee meeting and gunned him down near a jungle some distance away, Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray said.

The Maoists also threatened his family members, who were following them, with dire consequences if they inform the police about the killing, he said.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the killers. PTI COR BS NN .

