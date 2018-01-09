New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited NCC Republic Day Camp here and watched parade and cultural programmes performed by cadets.

A contingent of NCC cadets from all the three wings of Army, Navy and Air Force, presented a 'Guard of Honour' to the chief minister who was the chief guest at the event.

Around 2070 cadets are participating in the camp that will conclude with PM Rally on January 28. Two marching contingents, and two marching bands, all- boys and all-girls each, will march on the Rajpath on January 26 Kejriwal, during his address, lauded the efforts of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in bringing about a change in the youth profile of the nation by its untiring effort and dedication.

He praised the cadets for their performance.

The chief minister also visited the laid out flag area prepared by the NCC cadets from the 17 NCC directorates depicting its unity in diversity and various social themes.

Later, Kejriwal and senior officers from the NCC watched a cultural programme by the cadets. PTI BUN NSD .

