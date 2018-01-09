New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) US-based consumer products maker Kodak today said it has tied up with Flipkart for its power banks.

The company said it has launched five variants of power banks from 2,500 mAH to 15,000 mAH and few other models with the range of 20,000 mAh are expected to hit the Indian market soon.

Kodak power banks were launched around a year back in association with Powerful Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The products are available on other online retailers along with the distribution and retail channels.

************* Cleartrip launches 'Magic Finder' feature on Cleartrip app * Online travel firm Cleartrip today said it has launched the new feature, Magic Finder on Cleartrip local application.

With this feature, travellers can share their interests from various options such as theme parks, music events, day outing, spa, or trekking, along with their preferred travel dates, the company said in a statement.

Suman De, Product Head of Cleartrip Local said: "With the Magic Finder feature, now searching for and booking local activities will be much simpler and quicker for travellers." ************* OYO bags 4 awards at Hotelier India Awards * Hospitality chain OYO today said its four executives have won awards at the recently-held Hotelier India Awards.

The awards won include sales or revenue person of the year (Satyarth Singh Parihar), procurement manager of the year (Saurabh Makhariya), project manager of the year (Ashish Singla) and PR Person of the Year (Poonam Thakur).

"Through sheer hard work and commitment, our teams have built capabilities to deliver excellent guest experience in the segment where we operate," OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said. PTI PRJ SBT .

