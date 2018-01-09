New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Engineering major Larsen & Toubro today said it has commissioned and handed over the 360 MW Bheramara power plant in Bangladesh.

The Bheramara Combined Cycle Power Plant Development project was handed over to North West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), on January 5, 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

The power plant is based in Bheramara of Kushtia district in Bangladesh, which is approximately 250 km from Kolkata, it added.

L&T said its scope of work included design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the complete power plant on back-to-back turnkey basis for Marubeni Corporation of Japan, with gas turbines, steam turbines and generators from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Japan.

