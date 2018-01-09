Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) Lieutenant General Gopal R today took over the reins of the Spear Corps, one of the largest and operationally most active corps of the Army.

He took over charge of the Spear Corps from General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Anil Chauhan who proceeded on to his new posting in the Army Headquarters, New Delhi, a defence release here tonight.

Spear Corps also known as 3 Corps Rangapahar in Dimapur district of Nagaland.

An Infantry Officer from the Eighth Gorkha Rifles of the Army, Lt Gen Gopal R has extensive operational experience including that in the North East, the release said.

The new GOC has had an illustrious career encompassing several command, staff and instructional appointments including those of commanding an Infantry Battalion on the Siachen Glacier, A Mountain Brigade and an Assam Rifles Range in South Assam, the release said.

He is also one of the founding members of the team which established the Defence Command and Staff College at Botswana. PTI NBS NN .

