New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was today killed after he was hit by a DTC bus in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said.

The deceased, Ram Pravesh Yadav, was riding his bicycle to work when he was hit by the bus, they added.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that the accused bus driver fled the spot and is yet to be nabbed.

Yadav was working as a labourer and stayed with his family in Mahavir Enclave Part III. PTI SLB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.