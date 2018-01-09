Bhopal, Jan 9 (PTI) Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly abducting and killing the eight-year-old son of his woman neighbour with whom he was having illicit relations, an officer said today.

Police suspect that the accused, identified as Vishal Rupani, strangulated the boy to death after the relations between him and the woman turned sour over some reasons.

According to a police officer, the boy, a resident of Bairagarh locality, went missing while walking home from his school, located adjacent to Bairagarh, yesterday.

"His body was later found in a sack from the open land near Mubarakpur toll barrier booth on the outskirts of the city," Bairagarh police station in-charge Sudhir Arjaria said.

He said the police arrested Rupani after the boy's family members suspected that he could be behind the abduction.

"We arrested Vishal Rupani on charges of abduction and murder of the eight-year-old boy," the police officer said.

He said Rupani, who is unmarried, developed illicit relations with the mother of the boy whom he was giving tuitions for the last six months.

"However, the relations between the duo turned sour recently over some differences," Arjaria said.

He said families of the woman and Rupani quarrelled recently after they came to know about the relations.

Arjaria said Rupani allegedly kidnapped the boy when he was returning from school and strangulated him using the minor's shoelaces.

When the boy did not return home last afternoon, his family members approached the police and expressed their suspicion on Rupani.

"In the meantime, the police received the information that the body of a boy was found near Mubarakpur toll barrier booth," the officer said.

He said Rupani has been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

Further investigation is on, he said. PTI ADU MAS NSK .

