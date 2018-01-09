By K J M Varma Beijing, Jan 9 (PTI) Global hotel chain Marriott International has apologised and retracted a questionnaire survey in China which reportedly listed Tibet as a country, official media here reported today.

Chinese netizens called for a boycott of the hotel chain after it reportedly listed Tibet as a country in an email to members, a report in the state-run Global Times said.

Marriott Reward released a notice on its Sina Weibo account saying "we are deeply sorry for the questionnaires," the report said.

"We realised that this mistake would deeply disappoint our Chinese customers. For now, we have suspended the questionnaires and fix the options at once. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the incident," the company which has 124 hotels in China said.

A netizen named had posted that Marriott International sent a questionnaire survey via email to its elite members to receive feedback on its service and asked them to choose their country.

The list included the Chinese mainland, Tibet, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the report said.

The netizen told the Global Times he had complained about the company listing Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan without adding regions, and "now they are going too far by listing Tibet as a country!" instead of as an autonomous region of China.

The post was echoed by many netizens who claimed to be members of the company. PTI KJV KUN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.