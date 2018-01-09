Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) D M Masurkar and Sagar T Bhurke were elected president and general secretary of the Press Trust of India WorkersÂ’ Union, Western Region.

The following office-bearers were also elected in the poll held here yesterday: Vice Presidents - Rajesh N Bandekar, (Mumbai); A K Tripathi, (Indore); Michael C Sequiera, (Panaji); A P Saxena, (Bhopal) and Siba Prasad Mohanty (Nagpur).

The others elected include: Joint Secretaries - R Laxminarayan and Richard DÂ’Mello (Mumbai); Treasurer - A R Ramakrishnan (Mumbai); General Council members - Kishor R Bhorkar, Gabriel P Fernandes, G A Jethani, Satyawan N Kadam, Sagar T Bhurke, Prashant S Rane, T S Ramesh, Ramesh H Batwal, P Arunkumar (all Mumbai), Rajendra J Naik (Bhopal), M G Verma (Ahmedabad) and D R S Sarma (Hyderabad).

The following were elected members of the Managing Committee: Dinesh S Rane, B A Shinde, Mohan T Jagtap, Sunil G Gosavi, Darshan Rane, N U Mahajan, Praveen Kodical, I V Naidu, Vinita Parab (all Mumbai), Viral J Acharya (Rajkot), B Venkaramana (Hyderabad) and Sanjay N Parmale (Nagpur). PTI VT VT .

