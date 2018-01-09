New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Mentha oil prices fell further by 0.58 per cent to Rs 1,658.90 per kg in futures trade today as speculators cut bets on negative cues from the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in February drifted Rs 9.70, or 0.58 per cent, lower to Rs 1,658.90 per kg in business turnover of 82 lots.

Likewise, the oil for delivery in January contracts was trading Rs 6.60, or 0.40 per cent, lower at Rs 1,637.20 per kg in 37 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased arrivals from Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh kept prices down. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ .

