house in Delhi New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Home Ministry will soon approach the Urban Development Ministry to allow paramilitary personnel serving in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast to retain their accommodations in the national capital beyond three years, an official said here today.

The request for providing accommodation for longer durations to the families of personnel serving in the terror- hit Jammu and Kashmir and insurgency-prone Northeast will be made following a representation made by the paramilitary forces, the official said.

The ministry wanted to ensure that the families of the jawans, fighting the terrorists in these two areas, are completely looked after.

There were many instances when an officer of the paramilitary force like CRPF after being posted in the Northeast, often sent to Jammu and Kashmir and the ministry wants relaxation in such cases, the official said requesting anonymity.

The relaxation will be sought where the officers are given accommodations in the general pool category under the urban development ministry, the official said.

