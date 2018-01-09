Srinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Security forces have busted a module of militants and their over ground workers, arresting 11 people including two ultras who were trying to recruit youngsters into the ranks of various outfits in Sopore area of Kashmir, police said.

Police have arrested two terrorists and busted an OGW module by arresting its nine members who were trying to recruit innocent youths in the ranks of different banned terrorist outfits, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on specific information regarding presence of militants in Watlab area near Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by police along with Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and CRPF on January 7, the spokesman said.

"During search operation, two terrorists who were hiding near a school, tried to open fire on the security forces party but they were overpowered and arrested," he said.

These militants were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan alias Haroon and Shuja-ud-din Sheikh, both residents of Tral area in south Kashmir Pulwama district. They were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

One AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, 15 AK rounds, one pistol, one pistol magazine, three pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from them, the spokesman said.

While investigating the case further, names of nine persons surfaced who were working as conduits of these militants and had been motivated to join the terrorist ranks.

"These conduits were in contact with the terrorists of South Kashmir --namely Reyaz Naikoo and Hamaad of Hizb and Ali and Qasim of Jaish-e-Mohammad," he added.

A joint party of police and other security forces arrested all the nine OGWs, the spokesman said.

"They were identified as Tajam-ul-Islam Shah, Syed Tamiz-ud-din, Ghulam Nabi Mir, Mudasir Ahmad Mir, Saleem Ahmad Beigh, Muzamil Ahmad Ganie, Showket Ahmad Kaboo (all residents of Sopore), Irshad Ahmad Lone of Seer in Tral area and Humaiz from Kupwara," he added.

Mobile phones, letter pads, posters, recruitment forms and other incriminating documents were recovered from these OGWs, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.