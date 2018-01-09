New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Automotive firm Motherson Sumi Systems through its arm Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B V (SMRP BV) announces Joint Venture with Ossia Inc to provide continuous wireless power inside vehicles.

The new entity aims to have in-cabin installations powered by Cota technology in the market by 2021, MSSL said in a statement, adding that apart from the JV, the MI (Motherson Innovations Company) will also invest USD 14 million for a 4.5 per cent equity stake in Ossia Inc.

According to the statement, Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) through its subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B V (SMRP BV) formed a Joint Venture (JV) with Ossia, innovator of the revolutionary Cota Real Wireless Power technology.

Motherson Innovations Company, an arm of SMRPBV will hold majority share in the JV and will aim at bringing Ossia's Cota power system into the interiors of some of the world's most popular vehicles.

The newly formed entity will be based in the US, supported by Samvardhana Motherson Group's (SMG) global organisation. Globally, the JV will focus on the integration of Cota technology into a wide range of non-military passenger, commercial and public transportation vehicles.

The JV aims to have its systems deployed in both private and public vehicles by 2021 to not only deliver continuous wireless power to occupants' personal devices, but also power various sensors in and on the vehicles themselves, including brake sensors, tire pressure gauges and key fobs.

In addition, the JV will be the distributor of all Cota wireless power products across multiple verticals such as IoT and consumer devices in India.

"Our customers want access to the most advanced technologies available today," said Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman of SMG.

"After extensive evaluation of multiple wireless power companies, we have chosen Ossia as our preferred partner and are investing to be a part of the broader Cota ecosystem.

Wirelessly powering the in-cabin experience and various other sensors is a tremendous technological advancement for both vehicle manufacturers and consumers." The SMG is one of the worldÂ’s leading manufacturers of components and solutions for top vehicle OEMs. The MI is tasked with developing new technologies and creating platforms for new ideas to be launched.

The MIÂ’s latest offering Empathic Cockpit demonstrator is currently being displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with a global leader like Samvardhana Motherson Group," said Ossia Chief Executive Officer Mario Obeidat. "This Joint Venture is a validation of Cota Real Wireless Power, which will be commercialised worldwide for the automotive industry," Obeidat added.

Ossia is the developer of the patented Cota technology, which redefines wireless power by safely delivering targeted energy to devices at a distance. Cota technology uses radio frequency to power a range of devices like wearables, smartphones, automotive sensors, IoT devices and batteries.

