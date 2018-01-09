New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) today continued with its crackdown against unauthorised construction in the upscale Khan Market in the national capital and sealed 16 commercial establishments.

The civic body had yesterday sealed the terraces and open spaces of eight major establishments following order by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee asking the NDMC to seal commercial establishments in Khan Market for alleged violation of provisions of the 2021 master plan and non- payment of user conversion charges.

"We sealed 13 more outlets today, including cafeterias, restro-bars and other stores. For now, we have finished the sealing drive but if we come across more violations we will take action against them as well," a senior NDMC official said.

Among the establishments which were sealed today were The Chatter House, Civil House, Mamagoto, Fabindia, The Blue Door Cafe, Beer Cafe, Anita Dongre's store, Shyam Di Hatti, Raghvendra Rathore lable and Parallel Craft Kitchen.

However, a representative from The Beer Cafe denied that the officials sealed a portion of their terrrace, claiming that they explained to the officials that they have were using the terrace for keeping plants following which they understood their point.

"We were not using the terrace as serving area for people but plants, generators and a water tank were kept there. We explained to the officials that the plants were kept for ambience and they understood our point," he said.

Restaurants Khan Chacha and Smokey's Grill, salons Geetanjali, Javaed Habib's and Affinity, Ayena Skin Clinic and Amrapali Jewellery store were among those sealed yesterday.

The monitoring committee has directed the civic bodies to collect use conversion charges from all 106 local shopping complexes in the city by January 15, failing which the markets will be sealed.

User conversion charges are levied for misuse of land. If the land use of a particular plot is for residential purpose, the owners are liable to pay the user conversion charges to convert the plot into a commercial one. PTI GJS SLB KJ .

