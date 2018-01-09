Dharamsala, Jan 9 (PTI) The first session of 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly commenced at Tapovan complex here with protem Speaker Romesh Dhawala administering oath to the newly-elected members of the House.

The Winter Session of the Assembly, which began today, will end on January 12.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was first to take the oath, followed by cabinet ministers Mohinder Singh Thakur, Krishan Kapoor, Suresh Bharadwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Chowdhary, Ram Lal Markanda, Vipin Singh Parmar, Varinder Kanwar, Bikram Singh, Gobind Thakur and Rajiv Saijal.

Leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri took oath next, followed by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Other members took oath district-wise starting with Chamba. Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur was last to take oath.

The election of Assembly speaker would be held tomorrow and senior BJP leader, Rajiv Bindal is likely to be speaker.

