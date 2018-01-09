Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) NSE benchmark Nifty continued its record-hitting spree, up 13 points at 10,637 due to buying mainly in realty, energy and FMCG sector on the back of positive global cues lifting investors' sentiments.

Continuous foreign fund inflows and bets by investors amid optimism over Q3 FY 2018 earnings and upcoming budget helped the key indices to hit fresh record highs.

However, the movement for the key indices was confined to a narrow range around the flat line throughout the session.

All the sector indices moved on a mixed note with profit-booking seen in media, infra, pharma and auto stocks which capping the gains.

Globally, European stocks edged higher as investors monitored a fresh batch of economic data.

Asian stocks also extended gains as Japan's Nikkei was at 26-year high, rising 0.6 per cent at close.

The NSE Nifty opened higher at 10,645.10 and moved in a range of 10,659.15 and 10,603.60 before ending at 10,637, its record fresh closing high, up 13.40 pts, or 0.13 per cent.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 55.55 points.

On the sectoral front, realty rose by 2.81 per cent, energy 0.59 per cent, FMCG 0.47 per cent, IT 0.12 per cent and and bank 0.11 per cent.

However, media fell 1.23 per cent, pharma 0.69 per cent, infra 0.53 per cent, auto 0.27 per cent and PSU bank 0.27 per cent.

Major index gainers were Coal India, Yes Bank, ITC, Wipro, Reliance, IOC, Asianpaints and Ambuja Cement.

Losers included Zeel, EicherMotors, Hindalco, Infratel BhartiAirtel, BajFinance, HeroMotoCo and Bosch Ltd.

The market beat, indicating its overall health, was in favour of losers. On the NSE, 1,053 stocks declined, 761 advanced and 45 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 226.

Turnover in the cash segment eased to Rs 37,081.17 crore from Rs 37,694.11 crore as on Monday.

A total of 22,295.17 lakh shares changed hands in 12,527,534 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,52,79,734.50 crore. PTI ARR ADI BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.