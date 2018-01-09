New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) NMDC today said it has produced 24.23 million tonne (MT) iron ore in the first nine months of the current financial year.

About 15.16 MT iron ore was produced from Chhattisgarh mines and 9.07 MT from Karnataka, NMDC said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Overall, it sold 25.64 MT of the key raw material for steel makers during the April-December period -- 16.02 MT from Chhattisgarh mines, and the rest from Karnataka, it said.

The country's largest iron ore producer has a capacity of about 30 MT from three fully-mechanised mines.

Besides ore, it explores a wide range of minerals such as copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite and beach sands. PTI NAM ANS SA .

