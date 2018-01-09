Seoul, Jan 9 (AFP) North Korean athletes and officials will attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the two sides said today after their first official talks in more than two years.

"The North Korean side will dispatch a National Olympic Committee delegation, athletes, cheerleaders, art performers' squad, spectators, a Taekwondo demonstration team and a press corps and the South will provide necessary amenities and facilities," they said in a joint statement. (AFP) CPS .

