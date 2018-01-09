New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Bulk drug firm Nutraplus India today said that it has got shareholders' approval to raise Rs 60 crore by issuing 15 lakh warrants to promoters and persons belonging to promoters' group.

The special resolution to issue convertible 15 lakh warrants at issue price of Rs 40 each was passed with the requisite majority through postal ballot, Nutraplus India said in a BSE filing today.

The shareholders also approved the special resolution to shift the registered office of the company from Mumbai to Boisar in district Palghar in Maharashtra. PTI KKS SBT .

