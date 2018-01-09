Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Odisha has registered a growth of 23.33 per cent in revenue generation in the first nine months ending December 2017 of the current fiscal compared to the corresponding period of 2016-17, a top official said today.

This was revealed by Chief Secretary A P Padhi after chairing an all secretaries meeting here today.

The revenue collection from own tax up to December was Rs 19,722 crore against a total collection of Rs 15,239 core during the same period of 2016-17, Finance Secretary T K Pandey informed the meeting.

Similarly, the collection from non-tax sources during the period was Rs 5,291 crore against the collection of Rs 5,042 crore during 2016-17, he said adding that the total revenue generation from both tax and non-tax sources during 2017-18 was around Rs 25,013 crore by end of December, 2017 against a total of Rs 20,282 during the corresponding period of 2016-17.

"The overall increase in revenue generation is around 23.33 per cent from both own tax and non-tax resources by end of December in current financial year (2017-18) in comparison to the corresponding period of last financial year," Pandey said.

Keeping in tune with the revenue generation, the total expenditure up to December, 2017 was Rs 59,572 crore against the expenditure of Rs 56,456 crore up to December, 2016 thereby showing an increase of around 5.52 per cent, Pandey said.

While the expenditure in the social sector was Rs 24,965 crore, the expenditure in agriculture & allied sectors was around Rs 8,821 crore. The expenditure in infrastructure building was around Rs 9,889 crore, he said.

Padhi asked secretaries to look into convergence of budgetary and non-budgetary resources of their respective departments for more effective use of the resources.

The Annual State Budget is expected to be presented on February 3. Padhi also directed the departments to furnish information for 15th Finance Commission by April 15, 2018.

The information to the finance commission need to be furnished on 43 topics covering various functional areas of Government, 24 schedules and 7 topics relating to local bodies, sources said. PTI AAM JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.