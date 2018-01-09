Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Private sector lender ICICI Bank and ride-sharing app Ola have signed an agreement to offer a range of integrated services to their customers.

Through this alliance, ICICI Bank customers can book Ola and pay the fare by using the bank's mobile banking applications, 'iMobile' and 'Pockets'.

The facility will also help Ola customers to get small ticket digital credit instantaneously from ICICI Bank, on the Ola platform, a statement said, adding it will also enable digital payments to driver partners.

********** Azure Power to set up 200 mw project in Rajasthan Azure Power has bagged a contract from the Solar Energy Corportaion of India (SECI) to develop a 200 mw solar project in Rajasthan.

The solar plant will be set up at Bhadla Solar Park and is likely to be commissioned in 2019.

Azure has signed a 25 years power purchase agreement with SECI to supply power at Rs 2.48 per unit.

********** i2ifunding applies for NBFC-P2P licence Peer-to-peer lending platform i2ifunding has applied for registration certificate from RBI to operate as non- banking financial company-peer-to-peer lending (P2P).

Under the recent RBI guidelines, it has been made mandatory for all the P2P lending companies to apply for registration as a NBFC-P2P to bring in transparency in the sector and safeguard investor's interest.

********** Uber launches driver loyalty programme in 5 cities Ride-sharing company Uber has launched a driver loyalty programme for its most-tenured drivers, Uber A-one, as a pilot in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Chennai.

This initiative is aimed to recognise the work and time that the driver partners have committed to the company.

