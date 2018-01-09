New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Cab-hailing app Ola today said it has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a range of integrated services to customers and driver-partners.

As part of the tie-up, customers of ICICI Bank will be able to book Ola rides and pay the fare through the bank's mobile banking platforms -- 'iMobile' and 'Pockets', Ola said in a statement.

Besides, the bank's customers will have access to "instant small ticket digital credit" that will be determined on the basis of a real-time credit assessment algorithm created by ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank will also offer a 'Pay Direct' card for Ola's driver partners. It will also launch a co-branded credit card with the SoftBank-backed company that will offer exclusive offers like cashbacks and accelerated reward points to customers.

"Mobility and banking, both play a key role in fostering inclusive growth and creating lasting development benefits.

This alliance will provide increased convenience to customers on both the platforms, as well as hundreds of thousands of driver partners," Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director at ICICI Bank, said these new propositions will help Ola driver partners to manage their finances in a better way.

It will also enable Ola customers to get easy access to instant credit in a simple and secure manner, he added. PTI SR SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.